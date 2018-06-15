Clippers Trade Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Interested in Move to Los Angeles

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard reportedly has interest in getting traded to either the Los Angeles Clippers or Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski noted that while both the Clippers and Lakers have interest in Leonard as well, the Spurs aren't in a hurry to get a deal done since Leonard previously expressed a desire to sign a super-max contract, which can only be garnered if he re-signs with San Antonio.

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reported Friday that Leonard wanted to be traded on the heels of a controversial season that saw him appear in only nine games due to a quad injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.