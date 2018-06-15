NBA Draft Rumors: Kings Discussed Trading No. 2 Pick; Kawhi Leonard Linked

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings could reportedly join the trade sweepstakes for San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard by including the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft as part of their offer.

On Friday, Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports listed the Kings as a team to watch because they "desperately want an established star" and Leonard could fit the bill after Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reported Leonard informed the Spurs of his desire to be traded.

