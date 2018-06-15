NBA Draft Rumors: Kings Discussed Trading No. 2 Pick; Kawhi Leonard Linked

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball during the second half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against theMemphis Grizzlies Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings could reportedly join the trade sweepstakes for San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard by including the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft as part of their offer.  

On Friday, Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports listed the Kings as a team to watch because they "desperately want an established star" and Leonard could fit the bill after Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reported Leonard informed the Spurs of his desire to be traded.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

