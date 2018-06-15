WWE 2K19 Cover Star Reportedly Revealed; Ronda Rousey to Be Bonus Character

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

WWE champion AJ Styles will reportedly be the cover athlete for the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, the game will also feature former UFC champion and current Raw Women's Championship No. 1 contender Ronda Rousey as a pre-order bonus character.

For last year's WWE 2K18, Rousey's WrestleMania 34 tag team partner, Kurt Angle, was the pre-order bonus.

Satin noted the news regarding Styles and Rousey was pieced together after it was learned that a commercial for WWE 2K19 was shot this week.

Additionally, Satin reported WWE legend Rey Mysterio was part of the shoot.

Mysterio hasn't been part of the WWE roster since 2015, but he made a surprise appearance in January's Royal Rumble match and was part of the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in April.

His involvement suggests he may be nearing an official return to WWE, which supports a recent report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com) that Mysterio is in negotiations with the company.

A press conference regarding WWE 2K19 will be held Monday, and 2K Sports noted the cover athlete will be officially revealed during that event.

