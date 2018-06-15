Report: Raiders Concerned Martavis Bryant Could Be Suspended by NFL

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) poses for a photo at the team's training facility in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, June 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders reportedly believe wide receiver Martavis Bryant could be suspended for another violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy and that a ruling from the league is "imminent." 

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken, multiple Raiders officials "acknowledged the club is awaiting final word on the situation." Specifics remain elusive, but Gehlken noted the fear is that Bryant either failed a drug test or missed one. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

