Report: Raiders Concerned Martavis Bryant Could Be Suspended by NFL

The Oakland Raiders reportedly believe wide receiver Martavis Bryant could be suspended for another violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy and that a ruling from the league is "imminent."

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken, multiple Raiders officials "acknowledged the club is awaiting final word on the situation." Specifics remain elusive, but Gehlken noted the fear is that Bryant either failed a drug test or missed one.

