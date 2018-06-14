Michael Porter Jr. Cleared for Physical, Won't Workout Due to Hip Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 16: Michael Porter Jr. #13 of the Missouri Tigers plays against the Florida State Seminoles during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

NBA draft prospect Michael Porter Jr. has been cleared to take part in his second pro day, which will take place Friday in Chicago, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

The forward's pro day was initially canceled due to a strained hip, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN. He was reportedly suffering from back spasms Thursday.

Per Charania, his MRI came back clean, and Porter received a "positive review" from doctors. The purpose of the upcoming workout is for medical and physical evaluation.

While Porter believes he's healthy, teams want to evaluate him themselves with their own doctors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported:

Medical question marks could lead to a draft-day slide for Porter, who missed the majority of his lone college basketball season at Missouri due to a back injury.

He ended up playing just three games during his freshman season, totaling 53 minutes on the court.

Porter is still loaded with upside and was considered the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2017 recruiting class by 247Sports. Even with injury question marks, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman lists him as the No. 9 player in the 2018 NBA draft.

Teams will want to make sure his injuries won't limit him going forward, but he likely won't fall too far in next Thursday's draft.

