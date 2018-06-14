C.J. Mosley Says Lamar Jackson Is Like Watching a 'Young Michael Vick'

David Stephenson/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson drew rave reviews from his teammates following the completion of mandatory minicamp Thursday.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley compared Jackson's scrambling ability to another dynamic quarterback.

"Once he gets out of the pocket, it's like watching a young Michael Vick," Mosley said. "It's amazing to watch. When you're defending him, you just have to act like you're tagging off—you don't want to be on the highlight reel."

