C.J. Mosley Says Lamar Jackson Is Like Watching a 'Young Michael Vick'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. Louisville won the game 44-17. (AP Photo/David Stephenson)
David Stephenson/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson drew rave reviews from his teammates following the completion of mandatory minicamp Thursday. 

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley compared Jackson's scrambling ability to another dynamic quarterback.

"Once he gets out of the pocket, it's like watching a young Michael Vick," Mosley said. "It's amazing to watch. When you're defending him, you just have to act like you're tagging off—you don't want to be on the highlight reel."

