NBA Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Gauging Interest in No. 4 Pick, Chandler Parsons

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2018

Memphis Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons in action during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly willing to part with the No. 4 overall pick in a potential trade, but a package would have to include Chandler Parsons, according to Michael Scotto of The Athletic.

The team is currently gauging interest for a possible deal.

Parsons is owed $49.2 million over the next two seasons to complete the four-year deal he signed in 2016.

Although the 29-year-old had been a key contributor with the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks earlier in his career, he hasn't been as effective with the Grizzlies. Injuries have limited him to just 70 games over the past two seasons, and he is averaging just 7.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in this stretch.

This is clearly not a contract teams will rush to pick up, but the No. 4 pick certainly has plenty of value.

Even without knowing what will happen with the first three picks, the top of this draft features high-upside talent. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman lists Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marvin Bagley III as the top four prospects, while Mohamed Bamba could also be a star in the post.

While four of those five players are centers who might not mesh with Grizzlies star Marc Gasol, that alone shouldn't affect the team's strategy.

On the other hand, the team has a lot of needs after a 22-60 season and could potentially find a trade that fills more holes by dealing away the early draft pick. The squad's only other draft pick is No. 32 overall.

