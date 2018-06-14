Josh Allen Reportedly to Be Bills' 3rd-String Quarterback During Training Camp

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills are going to ease rookie quarterback Josh Allen into things when they begin training camp on July 26.

Per WKBW's Joe Buscaglia, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Allen will work primarily with the third-team offense. Nathan Peterman and AJ McCarron will be splitting reps with the first team.

Despite the Bills' decision to bring Allen along slowly, he garnered high praise during Tuesday's minicamp while working with the first-team offense.

"As a talent level, he's going to be good for a lot of years and I want to be a part of that when he takes over eventually," running back LeSean McCoy told reporters. "[We] took him early in the draft, so that's common sense. He's special, that's for sure."

The Bills traded up in the draft to select Allen with the seventh overall pick. He had an inconsistent college career at Wyoming with a 56.1 completion percentage and 4,861 passing yards over the past two seasons.

Peterman was a fifth-round pick by Buffalo in 2017. The Pitt product started two games as a rookie, throwing two touchdowns and five interceptions on 49 attempts.

The Bills signed McCarron to a two-year deal in the offseason after he spent four years as Andy Dalton's backup with the Cincinnati Bengals.