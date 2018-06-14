Cardinals 'Look Forward' to Long-Term Contract with David Johnson Amid Holdout

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 14, 2018

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson runs with the football during an NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

After David Johnson skipped mandatory minicamp this week while holding out for a new contract, the Arizona Cardinals anticipate engaging their star running back in negotiations.

Per Darren Urban of the team's official website, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim discussed where Johnson stands with the organization. 

"I don't think there is any question David is one of our core players and someone we look forward to having a long-term future with," Keim said.  

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Bidwills Burned Too Often on Reward Contracts

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Bidwills Burned Too Often on Reward Contracts

    Revenge of the Birds
    via Revenge of the Birds

    DJ’s Holdout Has an Expiration Date

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    DJ’s Holdout Has an Expiration Date

    Revenge of the Birds
    via Revenge of the Birds

    Keim Looking Forward to Paying David Johnson

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Keim Looking Forward to Paying David Johnson

    Azcardinals
    via Azcardinals

    JuJu Puts Production Above Personality

    NFL logo
    NFL

    JuJu Puts Production Above Personality

    Jeremy Fowler
    via ESPN.com