Cardinals 'Look Forward' to Long-Term Contract with David Johnson Amid Holdout

After David Johnson skipped mandatory minicamp this week while holding out for a new contract, the Arizona Cardinals anticipate engaging their star running back in negotiations.

Per Darren Urban of the team's official website, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim discussed where Johnson stands with the organization.

"I don't think there is any question David is one of our core players and someone we look forward to having a long-term future with," Keim said.

