Report: Michael Porter Jr. Cancels 2nd Pro Day Due to Hip Injury

Michael Porter Jr., a potential top-10 pick at next Thursday's NBA draft, was forced to cancel his second pro day in Chicago scheduled for Friday due to a strained hip, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com.

Per that report, "Porter couldn't get out of bed because of muscle spasms," but "Rescheduling appears to be a possibility depending on how he responds to treatment over the next few days."

Given that the draft is now just a week away, however, it's possible Porter will have to skip the pro day entirely if he hasn't recovered by Thursday.

