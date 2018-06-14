Report: Michael Porter Jr. Cancels 2nd Pro Day Due to Hip Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 16: Michael Porter Jr. #13 of the Missouri Tigers plays against the Florida State Seminoles during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Michael Porter Jr., a potential top-10 pick at next Thursday's NBA draft, was forced to cancel his second pro day in Chicago scheduled for Friday due to a strained hip, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com.  

Per that report, "Porter couldn't get out of bed because of muscle spasms," but "Rescheduling appears to be a possibility depending on how he responds to treatment over the next few days."

Given that the draft is now just a week away, however, it's possible Porter will have to skip the pro day entirely if he hasn't recovered by Thursday.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Lakers Ask Ball, Kuzma to Tone It Down

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Ask Ball, Kuzma to Tone It Down

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kings Interested in MPJ No. 2

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kings Interested in MPJ No. 2

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Colangelo Overruled 76ers on Fultz Pick

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Colangelo Overruled 76ers on Fultz Pick

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 10 Storylines That Will Dominate the Offseason

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top 10 Storylines That Will Dominate the Offseason

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report