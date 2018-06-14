Carson Wentz Talks '1 Last Hurdle' of Being Cleared for Full Contact

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said Wednesday that he has one more hurdle to clear in his return from a torn ACL.

According to Zach Berman of the Inquirer, Wentz said getting cleared for contact is his primary focus:

"It's hard to say I need X to be ready. I think, at the end of the day, I just need to be cleared for contact. Like you see out here, I'm doing quite a bit. I think, come camp, I'll keep progressing and doing more and more. To finally be cleared of that contact issue is really the last hurdle, and I feel I'll be ready whenever that is."

With Wentz out down the stretch last season, backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they pulled off an upset win over the New England Patriots.

Wentz noted that there are "little benchmarks" he can achieve between now and the start of the regular season, but getting cleared for contact is the biggest thing standing between him and the starting job.

Although Wentz is the unquestioned starter when healthy, head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Foles is the starter until Wentz is cleared.

Wentz began taking part in seven-on-seven drills this week, and he has been a constant presence at Eagles minicamp despite his limitations.

It isn't yet known if Wentz will be cleared in time to play in the preseason, but he reiterated that the regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6 is what he is striving toward: "Time will tell. My goal is still targeting Week 1."

Wentz was an MVP candidate before getting injured last season. He threw for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games and posted an 11-2 record.

Although the Eagles are at their best with Wentz under center, Philly proved it is still a championship-caliber team even with him on the sidelines.