PSG Reportedly Keen to Offload Angel Di Maria, Javier Pastore Amid FFP Fears

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly consider cashing in on a number of players this summer to ensure they fall in line with financial fair play regulations, including Angel Di Maria.

According to Calciomercato, while the French champions will not entertain any offers for star man Neymar, a number of the first-team squad will be culled, as they need to raise around €60 million (£53 million).

Di Maria is said to be the highest profile name on his way out despite a strong finish to the season at the Parc des Princes. He is reported to have admirers in Spain—Barcelona's interest from last summer is noted—and Italy.

Javier Pastore is said to be a target for West Ham United, Inter Milan and Napoli. Layvin Kurzawa, Thomas Meunier and Yuri Berchiche may also be moved on in an attempt to trim down the squad.

As noted by BBC Sport's Richard Conway, it appears as though PSG need to move quickly in order to avoid punishment from European football's governing body, despite suggestions an investigation into their transfer dealing has been shut down:

The Ligue 1 side do have one of the strongest squads in European football thanks to the major investment that's been done in Paris in recent years. Now it appears as if the club need to do a bit of wheeling and dealing.

PSG flexed their muscles in the transfer window in the summer of 2017. Not only did they break the world transfer record to sign Neymar from Barcelona, they snapped up Kylian Mbappe on loan with a view to him completing a permanent switch ahead of the 2018-19 season worth £166 million.

Francois Mori/Associated Press

The arrival of those players not only made the football world sit up and take notice, it made things harder for the likes of Di Maria and Pastore to get regular game time.

Late last term when Neymar was injured, Di Maria did come into the side often and was key to the team securing a domestic treble.

As these figures from OptaJean show, he's been one of the most creative footballers in Ligue 1 during his time in Paris:

Pastore is another talent who has found his game time limited due to strong competition, injury niggles and inconsistency.

A move, more football and a fresh start would potentially be to his benefit. As noted by football writer Paul Brown, he's not the midfield force he once was:

The issue for PSG will be finding a way to offload these players, some of whom are past their best and on massive wages, in the next few weeks. After all, the likes of Di Maria and Pastore won't be forced into making a move, especially if they're on a huge salary in Paris.

According to Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol, Pastore wants a staggering £190,000-a-week to join West Ham, a demand that may halt the deal. You sense PSG will run into roadblocks similar to this often when trying to shift out some fringe footballers.