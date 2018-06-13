Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma Asked to Tone Down Social Media Jabs

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly talked to point guard Lonzo Ball and forward Kyle Kuzma regarding their social media habits in light of a recent back-and-forth that ended with Ball producing a diss track aimed at his teammate titled "Kylie Kuzma."

According to a Wednesday report from ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Ohm Youngmisuk, the Lakers spoke to Ball and Kuzma "about toning down their social media roasting of each other" because they "had grown concerned about the increasingly personal nature of some of the recent roasting."



Citing sources, Shelburne and Youngmisuk reported "there are no lingering issues and that both players agreed to tone down the joking insults on social media."

In "Kylie Kuzma," Ball took a particularly pointed shot at Kuzma when he referenced his father and rapped, "Don't know who your daddy is, well your ass is getting sonned."

In May, Kuzma ripped on Ball in his "Player Hater of the Year" video for Bleacher Report's Sauce Awards:

News of the Lakers' intervention with their two young cornerstones comes weeks before they're expected to court LeBron James in free agency as they try to snap a five-year postseason drought.

Updated odds have the Lakers listed as -110 (bet $110 to win $100) favorites to sign James once free agency begins July 1, according to Odds Shark.