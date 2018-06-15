One Realistic Trade Every MLB Team Should Make

0 of 15

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The July 31 MLB non-waiver trade deadline is about a month-and-a-half away. Will that stop us from speculating on swaps that might go down?

No, it will not.

Here, then, is one trade proposal for every club, matching 15 potential buyers with 15 possible sellers. The calculus could change in the coming weeks. Not all of these deals will be consummated.

That said, based on the current standings and each team's needs, these all make sense.