Buying or Selling Latest NFL Buzz and Rumors Around Minicamps

Back in May, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expected safety Earl Thomas to join the team for mandatory minicamp, but the three-time All-Pro took to social media to state he wouldn't attend any team activities until he was presented with an acceptable contract.

The 29-year-old goes into the last year of his deal with an $8.5 million base salary this year, per Spotrac.

After Tuesday's minicamp session, Carroll said "we'll see" if Thomas plays for the Seahawks in September.

The contract dispute reopened trade speculation that started around the draft, per ESPN.com's Dan Graziano:

"There’s a sense around the league that the Dallas Cowboys aren’t done making a push for Thomas, who’d fill a major need on their defense. Two sources said the trade discussions between Seattle and Dallas have centered around the Cowboys’ second-round pick (No. 50 overall), but that no deal will be done until the Cowboys figure out whether they can sign Thomas long term."

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill confirmed the Cowboys still have a lingering interest in Thomas after his statement.

"While the Cowboys have expressed confidence in 2017 sixth-round pick Xavier Woods being able to step in at free safety with Jeff Heath ... competing at strong safety, the team has also quietly held out hope of being able to acquire ... Thomas in a trade with Seattle."

Until Thomas signs a reconfigured deal with the Seahawks or general manager John Schneider decides to move him, we'll continue to hear speculation about the six-time Pro Bowler joining his former defensive coordinator, Kris Richard, who now serves as a defensive backs coach in Dallas.

Thomas, 29, may force his way out of Seattle. It's a strong possibility Schneider grants his wish to play for the Cowboys sooner than later.

