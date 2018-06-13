Lakers Draft Rumors: LA 'Super Infatuated' with 1st-Round Prospect Zhaire Smith

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly all-in on adding a new wing to their roster—and no, it's not LeBron James (yet).

Bryan Kalbrosky of HoopsHype reported the Lakers are "super infatuated" with Texas Tech swingman Zhaire Smith, one of the fastest-rising names in the 2018 NBA draft. The Lakers have the No. 25 pick and would have to trade up to land Smith, a potential lottery selection.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

