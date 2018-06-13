Eagles QB Carson Wentz Eager to Help Recruit LeBron James to 76ers

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

If there was any doubt before, it's clear now: Carson Wentz trusts the process.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback told reporters (h/t NFL.com's Jason B. Hirschhorn) that if the Philadelphia 76ers approached him about being part of their recruitment pitch to LeBron James, he would he happy to help out.

"Absolutely," he said. "I hope [James] is coming. [Zach] Ertz and I were there the other night and unfortunately he lost and everything. I didn't really care who won that game. But seeing him live, we decided to make it a recruiting trip."

As Wentz mentioned, he and Zach Ertz attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

During the game, the Eagles tight end hopped on Twitter and made a not-so-subtle reference regarding a potential pitch to James:

Of course, the Sixers wouldn't be breaking new ground if they seek out Wentz's services once free agency begins.

The Boston Celtics brought New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to their meeting with Kevin Durant two summers ago, and that tactic nearly paid dividends.

"I was ready to just say, 'OK, let's go,'" Durant said of Brady's presence shortly after he signed with the Golden State Warriors, per ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg. "Just seeing someone so successful at his craft. He's a great ambassador for the game of football and the city of Boston. It's great to be in the presence of such greatness. But at the same time, I knew I couldn't let that distract me."

As of Tuesday, the Sixers were listed at plus-400 (bet $100 to win $400) to secure James' signature this summer. According to OddsShark, the Los Angeles Lakers moved into the lead position at minus-110 (bet $110 to win $100).