Maryland OT Jordan McNair Dies Weeks After Being Hospitalized Following Workout

Photo credit: 247Sports

Maryland football player Jordan McNair died Wednesday after collapsing during a team workout on May 29.

The team announced the news in a letter, featuring a statement from head coach D.J. Durkin:

Our team is heartbroken with the loss of Jordan McNair. Jordan was an incredible young man, and his passion and enthusiasm made him an invaluable and beloved member of our team. Jordan was a hard worker and he always had a smile on his face. He was an extremely talented football player and a humble and genuine human being. He embodied the essence of what it means to be a teammate. Jordan was a fighter. Over the past few weeks, Jordan never gave up with his family, friends and team by his side. Our team will continue to be inspired by the spirit of this brave fighter. Please continue to pray for Jordan’s family during this difficult time.

McNair was hospitalized after his collapse and listed by the team as being in critical but stable condition at the time.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.