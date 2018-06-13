Dana White Says Greg Hardy Has 'A Lot of Raw Talent,' Wants Another Fight Soon

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 12: Greg Hardy celebrates after knocking out Austen Lane in their heavyweight bout during Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series at the TUF Gym on June 12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/DWTNCS LLC)
Jeff Bottari/DWTNCS LLC/Getty Images

Former NFL star Greg Hardy earned a UFC contract after a 57-second knockout win Tuesday night, and UFC President Dana White was impressed with what he saw.

"He's got a lot of raw talent and he's very powerful and he looked damn good at his showing at Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series," White said of Hardy, per TMZ Sports.

White also explained that he wants to get Hardy back into the Octagon by the end of the show's season, which would be August 7.

While the latest win was Hardy's fourth in mixed martial arts, all first-round knockouts, White noted he is still too raw to compete against top contenders in the UFC.

"You gotta remember, he's gonna be fighting guys that have been training to do this since they were 15, 16 years old," he said. "So he's got some work to do."

The latest win was against Austen Lane, who was also an NFL player before converting to MMA.

White indicated Hardy would eventually earn a real UFC fight if he gets to six or seven wins without a loss.

Hardy, 29, was a defensive end for the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2013. However, an arrest for domestic violence loomed over him and he has been out of the league since 2015.

Related

    Conor Due in Court Thursday for Bus Attack Hearing

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor Due in Court Thursday for Bus Attack Hearing

    Lance Pugmire
    via latimes.com

    Make No Mistake, Jones Would Destroy Lesnar

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Make No Mistake, Jones Would Destroy Lesnar

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Fighter Has Jaw-Dropping Debut, Then Retires 🤔

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Fighter Has Jaw-Dropping Debut, Then Retires 🤔

    Steven Rondina
    via Bleacher Report

    Weidman: I Deserve Next Title Shot at 185

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Weidman: I Deserve Next Title Shot at 185

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow