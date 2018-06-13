Dana White Says Greg Hardy Has 'A Lot of Raw Talent,' Wants Another Fight Soon

Jeff Bottari/DWTNCS LLC/Getty Images

Former NFL star Greg Hardy earned a UFC contract after a 57-second knockout win Tuesday night, and UFC President Dana White was impressed with what he saw.

"He's got a lot of raw talent and he's very powerful and he looked damn good at his showing at Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series," White said of Hardy, per TMZ Sports.

White also explained that he wants to get Hardy back into the Octagon by the end of the show's season, which would be August 7.

While the latest win was Hardy's fourth in mixed martial arts, all first-round knockouts, White noted he is still too raw to compete against top contenders in the UFC.

"You gotta remember, he's gonna be fighting guys that have been training to do this since they were 15, 16 years old," he said. "So he's got some work to do."

The latest win was against Austen Lane, who was also an NFL player before converting to MMA.

White indicated Hardy would eventually earn a real UFC fight if he gets to six or seven wins without a loss.

Hardy, 29, was a defensive end for the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2013. However, an arrest for domestic violence loomed over him and he has been out of the league since 2015.