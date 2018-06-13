WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of June 13 Ahead of Money in the Bank 2018

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

There's been some interesting drama over the status of Ronda Rousey's WWE contract. When WWE announced her signing after the Royal Rumble (2018), the company claimed to ESPN that she would be a full-time performer.

And aside from some pre-scheduled public appearances and prior film commitments, Rousey appears to be taking her WWE career seriously. Since her debut at WrestleMania, she has wrestled additional tag matches in Europe, and although she hasn't wrestled an official singles match on Raw, she's performed in multiple in-ring segments.

"This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt," Rousey said to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The implication was that Rousey signed a multi-year contract. But then, Ric Flair cast doubt during a "Legends of the Ring" in Hollywood, Florida, when he answered a question about Charlotte Flair and Rousey headlining WrestleMania (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc.).

I'm not involved obviously in any of the thinking, but if they're ever going to put the women where they belong, this is the year," said Flair. "Because I think Ronda has only signed a one-year deal and then she wants to get out of there. She wants to have kids and all that."

In a subsequent post by Giri, Wrestling Inc. independently confirmed that Rousey is signed to a multi-year deal, via its sources.

Perhaps Flair got confused; Rousey has spoken to Yahoo! Sports about wanting kids "soon." But of course, "soon" is a relative concept. We won't know for sure about Rousey's contract status unless her camp or WWE's officially announce it.