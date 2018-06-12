Greg Hardy Signed by UFC After Knockout Win over Austen Lane

Jeff Bottari/DWTNCS LLC/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White announced the MMA promotion is signing former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy to a contract following his knockout victory over Austen Lane during Week 1 of the second season of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.

MMAFighting.com passed along the news after Hardy's win 57 seconds into the first round.

"I'm ready for the big show," Hardy said before the signing was confirmed, per Simon Samano of MMAjunkie. "I love the opportunity. I train at the best gym in the world, and I have full confidence and faith that those guys are there to get me ready for whatever comes next."

He was dominant in the win over Lane, another ex-NFL player, showcasing immense power with a couple of heavy shots to cause the stoppage inside the first minute.

Mike Bohn of USA Today noted White hinted the 2013 Pro Bowl selection could still gain more experience before officially making the jump to the UFC.

Hardy played six seasons in the NFL. He spent five years with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him in the 2010 draft, and one with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

In July 2014, he was found guilty on two counts related to domestic violence against a woman. The charges were dismissed on appeal in February 2015 after the accuser couldn't be contacted for the jury trial.

Jeff Wagenheim of ESPN commented on the Hardy signing:

White didn't provide a timetable for Hardy's first official UFC bout.