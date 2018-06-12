Greg Hardy Gets Knockout Win in 1st Round vs. Austen Lane

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 12: Greg Hardy prepares to enter the Octagon prior to his heavyweight bout against Austen Lane during Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series at the TUF Gym on June 12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/DWTNCS LLC)
Jeff Bottari/DWTNCS LLC/Getty Images

Greg Hardy knocked out Austen Lane in the first round on the second season premiere of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.

The former Pro Bowl defensive end caught Lane with a right hook that had Lane out on his feet and finished the job with a short left hook before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

     

