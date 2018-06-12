Greg Hardy Gets Knockout Win in 1st Round vs. Austen Lane

Jeff Bottari/DWTNCS LLC/Getty Images

Greg Hardy knocked out Austen Lane in the first round on the second season premiere of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.

The former Pro Bowl defensive end caught Lane with a right hook that had Lane out on his feet and finished the job with a short left hook before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.