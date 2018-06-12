WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Higlights from June 12

1 of 6

SmackDown general manager Paige kicked off the show, surrounded by Naomi, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Lana, all of whom will compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder match this Sunday night.

Paige admitted that she does not care who wins as long as the briefcase comes to SmackDown.

Charlotte and Lynch, two close friends, bickered back and forth until Naomi casually reminded them that there are six other women in the match, too.

Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville all interrupted the proceedings and a brawl between the eight women erupted. An Eight-Woman Tag Team match was booked for the night's main event.

Grade

C

Analysis

Would you look at that: a promo segment that sets up a match.

Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

WWE Creative leans so heavily on that crutch that it wonders why some of its shows are so poorly received. Perhaps it can attributed to the creative bankruptcy?

On a positive note, Rose and Deville speaking out against Paige, their former mentor, is full of untapped story potential while Lana's silence here spoke volumes.

The Ravishing Russian did not say much, has had her involvement downplayed to such an extent and is overshadowed by so many of the other women in the match that it would not at all be a surprise if she wins the briefcase in a massive shocker.