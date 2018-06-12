Paige VanZant Will Have Surgery to Repair Arm Injury; UFC Return Delayed

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Paige VanZant needs a second surgery on her arm, and it will keep the UFC fighter out of action for an undetermined amount of time.

"I unfortunately and sadly have to inform all of my fans who have been standing by my side that my arm surgery has failed," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "For whatever reason my bone still is totally broken in my arm and shows no sign of healing or progression."



The 24-year-old explained that she will undergo a "more serious surgery" next month.

As VanZant explained, she will take more time off to rest this time after pushing too hard following her first surgery.

"All that we can guess is that I went back to training too quickly and didn't give my arm the proper time to heal without any motion," she wrote on Instagram. "This is the downfall of athletes, pushing through pain when they should not."

The injury initially came in her loss to Jessica-Rose Clark in January, which was more than a year following her previously loss to Michelle Waterson.

While once one of the most promising fighters in the women's division, VanZant has lost three of her last four matches and is currently ranked 14th in the flyweight division.