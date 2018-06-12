Lakers Top LeBron James' Updated Free-Agency Odds; 76ers, Rockets, Cavs in Mix

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

With the 2017-18 season officially over, LeBron James is now free to decide what the future holds for him.

Meanwhile, teams around the league will try to figure out where they stand in the four-time NBA MVP's sweepstakes.

OddsShark released updated odds for James' next landing spot:

These updated odds come one day after Gary Payton said James' son, LeBron Jr., has committed to Sierra Canyon School, a private school near Los Angeles.

Whether or not that "leak" is true or if it is even relevant remains to be seen. Regardless, the Lakers' odds have improved from just a couple of days ago.

The rest of the list features the rumored destinations. The Philadelphia 76ers, the Houston Rockets, the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors are all among the favorites.

Don't forget about the Cleveland Cavaliers, though. While it may seem unlikely he stays given the way the season ended, the Akron, Ohio, native has made it clear in the past that The Land has a special place in his heart. In his homecoming letter via Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins back in 2014, James made it clear that he wanted to retire as a Cav and that Cleveland was the only place he was going to leave Miami for.

He also let it be known he was returning home to try to bring home a championship, something he delivered in 2016.

Nobody knows what James will do in free agency next month. The Lakers have to like their odds should the three-time champion decide to leave Cleveland once again. But of course, it would be foolish to count out the hometown team.