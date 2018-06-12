LaVar Ball Says Kevin Durant 'Isn't Good Enough' to Sign with Big Baller Brand

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

When Kevin Durant hits free agency this summer, every team in the NBA would line up for a chance to sign the two-time defending NBA Finals MVP.

The same can't be said about shoe companies, though. Supposedly.

On Tuesday, LaVar Ball and LiAngelo Ball stopped by the Fox Sports 1 studio to make appearances on a couple of shows. They stopped by Undisputed, where LaVar was asked about the idea of Durant joining his Big Baller Brand. LaVar's response? "He ain't good enough."

Not good enough? Durant is a former NBA MVP, a two-time NBA champ, a nine-time All-Star, a former All-Star Game MVP and a four-time scoring champ.

LaVar just continues to outdo himself. 

