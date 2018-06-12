WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy Pleads Guilty to DWI Charge from March Arrest

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

WWE

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy received a 120-day suspended jail sentence and was fined $300 Monday after pleading guilty to a DWI charge stemming from a March arrest in North Carolina.

According to WBTV, Hardy will have to complete 48 hours of community service within 120 days. He will also have to undergo alcohol counseling and turn over his license to drive.

The police report said Hardy had a .25 blood alcohol content when he crashed into a guardrail and spun his vehicle March 10. North Carolina's legal limit is .08.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

