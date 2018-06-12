Chelsea Transfer News: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alvaro Morata Swap Rumoured

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

AC Milan would reportedly be willing to swap goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata in the summer transfer window.

Valuations close to £61 million for both players have reportedly put off other suitors. However, Milan are said to be interested in a swap deal, according to the Corriere dello Sport (h/t Lorenzo Bettoni at Calciomercato.com).

