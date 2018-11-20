Kylian Mbappe Suffers Shoulder Injury During France vs. Uruguay Friendly

Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe suffered a shoulder injury on Tuesday during the world champions' international friendly clash with Uruguay at the Stade de France. 

The youngster's injury capped a bad night for the French champions, as Neymar was also forced off early with a problem:

There are fears Mbappe may have suffered a dislocated shoulder:

The 19-year-old suffered the injury after falling heavily while trying to go around goalkeeper Martin Campana. He initially tried to continue but was eventually forced off after 36 minutes.

The news will be a big blow to PSG, as they have a crucial UEFA Champions League clash coming up against Liverpool on November 28.

Since bursting on to the scene in 2016, Mbappe has gone on to establish himself as one of the best young players in the game.

In 2016-17, he helped Monaco to a shock Ligue 1 win. After that, a big-money move to PSG followed, and Mbappe was key to the capital club clinching a domestic treble.

In the summer of 2018 Mbappe lit up the world stage. At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he was sensational for France, helping the team to the final of the competition; Mbappe was then exceptional in the final, netting the fourth goal in a 4-2 victory for the team against Croatia.

For France manager Didier Deschamps, he's also become a crucial player, linking up brilliantly with Antoine Griezmann in the final third. Mbappe's searing speed, composed finishing and versatility make him such an asset.

At club level, PSG have reinforcements in the attacking positions that would help them cope with any potential Mbappe absence. Neymar is the key man in the final third, while Edinson Cavani is a prolific goalscorer up top. Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria are also excellent options in wide areas.

Even so, the youngster is a big miss, as he's shown so often in his short career he can petrify the best defences on the planet.

