Chris Johnson Sued over Alleged Assault and Battery in April

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson (23) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Free-agent NFL running back Chris Johnson was served with a lawsuit over the weekend stemming from an alleged assault and battery in April.

According to TMZ Sports, Johnson was notified of the suit while signing autographs at a minor league baseball game in Florida.

Johnson allegedly punched and choked a parking valet in April, and he was charged with misdemeanor battery.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Julio Jones Won't Attend Mandatory Minicamp

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Julio Jones Won't Attend Mandatory Minicamp

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Redskins' New-Look Offense Has Playoff Potential

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Redskins' New-Look Offense Has Playoff Potential

    Doug Farrar
    via Bleacher Report

    Which NFL Dynasties Were the Most Dominant?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which NFL Dynasties Were the Most Dominant?

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    NFL Scouts Sound Off on Top Draft Prospects

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Scouts Sound Off on Top Draft Prospects

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report