Chris Johnson Sued over Alleged Assault and Battery in April

Chris Johnson Sued over Alleged Assault and Battery in AprilJune 12, 2018
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Free-agent NFL running back Chris Johnson was served with a lawsuit over the weekend stemming from an alleged assault and battery in April.
According to TMZ Sports, Johnson was notified of the suit while signing autographs at a minor league baseball game in Florida.
Johnson allegedly punched and choked a parking valet in April, and he was charged with misdemeanor battery.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
