Chris Johnson Sued over Alleged Assault and Battery in April

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Free-agent NFL running back Chris Johnson was served with a lawsuit over the weekend stemming from an alleged assault and battery in April.

According to TMZ Sports, Johnson was notified of the suit while signing autographs at a minor league baseball game in Florida.

Johnson allegedly punched and choked a parking valet in April, and he was charged with misdemeanor battery.

