Troy Brown NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Washington Wizards' Pick

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards have selected Troy Brown in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 15 overall pick.

Brown's potential is more appealing than the numbers he averaged as a freshman at Oregon. Still 18 years old, he checks boxes at both ends of the floor that highlight two-way versatility today's NBA values.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'6 ¾"

Weight: 208 pounds

Wingspan: 6'10 ¼"

Reach: 8'9"

Pro-player comparison: Evan Turner

Offensive strengths

Brown has standard size and length for an NBA wing. His skill set should allow him to play the 2 and 3. He averaged 3.2 assists, operating like a point forward who can handle the ball and pass off the dribble. Brown ranked in the 70th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler. He wasn't as efficient working off the ball, mainly because of his inconsistent jumper, but Brown still shows promise as a slasher off the catch, as he converted 14 of his 26 drives to the basket out of spot-ups.

Offensive weaknesses

Brown made 32 threes in 35 games, looking capable, but not proficient as a shooter. He only shot 27.3 percent on dribble jumpers. Brown isn't an advanced one-on-one scorer, having converted 8-of-17 out of isolation all season. And he isn't an explosive athlete, which limits his ability to pick up easy baskets in transition (46th percentile). At this stage, Brown's skill set is diverse, but he isn't special in any one area.

Defensive outlook

Brown's defense should buy him time while he develops offensively. Between his lateral quickness and length, he'll be able to guard positions 1-4. He averaged 2.0 steals per 40 minutes, demonstrating strong instincts reacting off the ball. Opponents shot 6-of-27 going against Brown in isolation.

Rookie-year projection

The coaching staff could throw Brown into the mix for his defensive versatility and ability to make smart plays within the offense. He won't score a lot next year, as he'll need time to improve his shot-creating and jumper. But he'll play the role that calls for him to take what the defense gives him, and in the meantime, he'll make the right pass, attack the open lane and occasionally knock down the uncontested outside rhythm jump shot.

Projected role: Role player

Unless Brown develops an elite skill, he projects more as a do-it-all role player than star or even high-level starter. He passes, rebounds and defends. The big question is how much he'll improve as a scorer and shooter. Brown will have three seasons to develop in the pros before turning 21 years old, so he'll have a lengthy window of time to strengthen his offensive game.

Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports. Measurements courtesy of the 2018 NBA Draft Combine.