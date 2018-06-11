Raiders Rumors: 12-Year Veteran DL Frostee Rucker Signs 1-Year Contract

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Veteran defensive end Frostee Rucker agreed to a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Rucker appeared in 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, making 29 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks. According to Schefter, Rucker settled on the Raiders because he wanted to join a franchise that can contend for a Super Bowl title.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken reported Rucker's deal with the Raiders is basically completed, and he'll join the team Tuesday for the start of minicamp.

Signing Rucker will be the third notable addition Oakland has made at defensive end. The Raiders also signed Tank Carradine to a one-year deal and selected Arden Key in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Although Rucker started 38 games over his five years in Arizona, he'll likely only be a backup option for Oakland. The 6'3", 280-pounder won't unseat three-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack, and Bruce Irvin's eight sacks were second-highest on the team.

Being a rotation option rather than a regular starter would suit Rucker better, considering he turns 35 in September. The California native was the 32nd-best 3-4 defensive end out of 40 players in Bleacher Report's year-end rankings.