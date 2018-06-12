Each NFL Team's Most Promising Building Block Entering 2018

0 of 32

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

NFL teams are built by accruing young talent and letting it blossom. They benefit from cost-controlled rookie contracts and from knowing who they can include in their future plans.

Here, we're looking at all 32 franchises and who their promising building blocks. To define these players, we made sure they were 1) rookie-contract players, 2) 25 years old or younger and 3) have a chance to start in Week 1.

These are the future superstars who teams are not only counting on in 2018, but appear to have plans for in 2022.