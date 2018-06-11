Rob Gronkowski Rumors: Patriots Contract Extension Likely but Not Imminent

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski's future with the New England Patriots remains a leading storyline of the NFL offseason, though one of the logical outcomes—a new contract for the superstar tight end—may not come anytime soon.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported: "Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a new contract for Gronkowski is 'likely,' but 'nothing is imminent.' The source added that there's still plenty of work to do."

