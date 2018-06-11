Rob Gronkowski Rumors: Patriots Contract Extension Likely but Not Imminent

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches the ball during an NFL football minicamp practice, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski's future with the New England Patriots remains a leading storyline of the NFL offseason, though one of the logical outcomes—a new contract for the superstar tight end—may not come anytime soon.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported: "Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a new contract for Gronkowski is 'likely,' but 'nothing is imminent.' The source added that there's still plenty of work to do."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

