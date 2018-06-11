WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 11

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 11June 12, 2018
WWE Raw delivered a hit-and-miss go-home show ahead of Money in the Bank.
The Superstars set to collide in ladder matches on Sunday's pay-per-view shone in Little Rock, Arkansas. Ember Moon, Sasha Banks and the Raw women were electric. The battle to keep Braun Strowman down was a thrilling precursor to the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.
Not every bout benefited from that kind of build, however.
Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax's sit-down meeting limped along. Sami Zayn's latest confrontation with Bobby Lashley was embarrassing to watch.
Monday's Raw, as the show has been for much of the year, was all over the place, following flops with successes, cringe-worthy stories with home runs. For a look at what went down on Monday night, the good, bad and in between, read on for a breakdown of the final episode before Money in the Bank.
Money in the Bank Entrants Argue on Ladders
- Corbin sports a new shaved-head look.
- "We don't want to disappoint Stephanie, do we?"—Corbin.
- "I'm taking that briefcase and I'm cashing in on Brock Lesnar."—Strowman.
While Strowman, Alexa Bliss and other Raw Money in the Bank ladder match combatants stood on ladders, Kurt Angle explained the stakes of the bout.
Baron Corbin emerged to interrupt him. He told the Raw general manager he was present to make sure Raw runs smoothly.
Bliss, Moon and Banks bickered. Kevin Owens chimed in, as well, sniping at Bobby Roode.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D
Analysis
The everyone-stands-around-ladders model needs to be abandoned forever. The scene was muddled and awkward and felt over-rehearsed. Everyone yelling at each other proved ineffective.
Hopefully, the ladder match itself is far more creative.
The biggest positive is Corbin's new look. He's more intimidating this way and needed a tweak of some sort.
Sasha Banks vs. Ember Moon vs. Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss
- Banks spills out of the ring onto Natalya.
- Moon smashes Banks into the security barricade with a massive suicide dive.
- Moon hits a double crossbody on Banks and Bliss.
- "Sasha is going to see Ember Moon in her nightmares."—Johnathan Coachman.
Bliss favored her right leg before the battle began. It didn't seem to bother her as she went after the competition.
The action maintained a quick pace. An aggressive Moon had the edge momentarily. Banks and Natalya went to toe to toe.
Bliss was able to emerge from that chaos on top in part by focusing on Natalya's bandaged left knee.
Banks, Natalya, Bliss and Moon each seemed to have the match won before someone leaped in to derail them. Natalya eventually trapped Bliss in the Sharpshooter and forced her to tap out.
Result
Natalya wins via submission.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
Hard-hitting offense and high risks made for an exciting bout. It all felt urgent and that victory meant everything for these wrestlers. If this is a preview of what's to come on Sunday, we are in for a treat.
Moon was tremendous, giving the match a surging energy. She and Banks would put on a hell of a show in singles action.
Natalya getting the win was a welcome surprise. She's not one of the favorites at the PPV. This result was meant as a reminder that she's a viable contender, bad wheel and all.
Breezango vs. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler
- "It's like having your very own Terminator."—Corey Graves on Ziggler teaming with McIntyre.
- McIntyre catches Breeze in midair and slams him to the mat.
- "We're here to literally save this division by taking every team out."—McIntyre.
Dolph Ziggler battered Tyler Breeze early while taunting Fandango. Drew McIntyre followed suit.
Fandango didn't do much better. He was able to throw in some shots, but the Scotsman overwhelmed him.
The Zig-Zag/Claymore combo proved too much for Fandango, leading to a three-count.
After the match, Ziggler called the team's recent loss a fluke. The heels marveled at their handiwork.
Result
McIntyre and Ziggler win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
McIntyre and Ziggler's anger about their loss last week was palpable. They came off as focused and ferocious. They recaptured their momentum in a hurry.
McIntyre is universal title material, but steamrolling through all of Raw's tag teams is a good way to kick off his current run. He can always devour Ziggler when he's tired of him.
Roman Reigns vs. Sunil Singh
- "Jinder has earned this ass-whooping."—Reigns.
- Mahal teases an appearance from The Great Khali.
Jinder Mahal promised to defeat Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank. He backed out of his fight with him for Monday, however, asking Sunil Singh to step into the ring instead.
Reigns handled Singh in seconds, spearing him to the mat for a quick win.
Mahal pounced soon after. He left The Big Dog lying with the Khallas.
Result
Reigns wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a better option than going with Reigns vs. Mahal twice in a week. Reigns has more reason to seek revenge against his rival. And WWE didn't overexpose the feud with a bout before the PPV.
Reigns' dismantling wasn't nearly as fun as when Randy Orton has tossed around The Singh Brothers, though.
The B-Team vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno
- "Undefeated!"—Graves.
- "Well done, you obsolete mules."—Hardy.
Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas took turns blasting Heath Slater. After knocking Rhyno aside, they ganged up on Slater for a quick pinfall.
Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt applauded the No. 1 contenders before threatening them.
Result
The B-Team wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C
Analysis
The B-Team's Cinderella run continues. The midcarders getting the spotlight has been a welcome surprise. It will be interesting to see how they fare in a longer bout.
The Deleters of Worlds' reign hasn't been nearly as bizarre as it should be. Perhaps battling The B-Team will bring that out.
It feels as if WWE is hinting at a Slater-Rhyno split. It would have been better to see more of that foreshadowed here.
Seth Rollins Gets Payback on Elias
- "I'm not used to performing in front of a bunch of Arkansas hillbillies."
- "He's the Architect but he tells us to burn it down. Make up your mind, Seth."—Elias.
- Elias introduces a guitar with the Intercontinental Championship airbrushed on it.
- Rollins hits The Stomp on Elias' guitar.
Elias riled up the crowd, talked about winning the Intercontinental Championship and broke into song. He promised to sing his next number with the IC title in hand.
Seth Rollins charged out and the two men brawled.
The Architect called out his rival for retreating. He urged Elias to fight him. Rollins proceeded to try to auction off Elias' guitar before stomping it into pieces.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a bit sillier than you would like to see with the IC champ, but it was a fun moment with a surprising amount of suspense that the crowd ate up.
Before that, Elias delivered perhaps his best song to date. He is consistently one of the more entertaining elements on Raw each week.
His and Rollins' match is one of the least hyped Money in the Bank bout, but it's going to outdo expectations. Crossing paths with the red-hot champ is going to lead to a seminal moment for Elias.
Bayley vs. Ruby Riott
- Riott cuts an employee's tie in half backstage.
- Bayley nails a Saito Suplex on the floor.
- Riott slams Bayley's shoulder into the ring post.
- Riott marks an "R" on Bayley's stomach.
Backstage, The Riott Squad marched around with bad intentions.
In the ring, Ruby Riott smacked Bayley around in the early going. The Huggable One responded with brawling.
Riott slowed the action down, grounded her foe and remained on top for the most part.
A feisty Bayley charged back. A missed diving elbow drop cost her. Riott took advantage and soon scored the pin.
Result
Riott wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
Riott and Bayley had great chemistry here. It felt as if they were determined to deliver a PPV-quality match considering they aren't on the card on Sunday.
Usually, WWE neglects acts that aren't in the top feuds. Bayley and Riott's battles have been far more than stopgaps for each wrestler.
The Riott Squad marking its prey a la New World Order is well worth continuing.
Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax Face off
- "I don't game plan, I improvise. And I'm going to improvise your arm off."—Rousey.
- "I'm not Stephanie McMahon. I'm Nia Jax, the Raw women's champion."—Jax.
Coachman hosted a confrontation between Rousey and Jax.
Jax talked up Rousey but pointed out that she's a newcomer to WWE. She downplayed Rousey's WrestleMania match.
The former UFC star recalled her past accomplishments before gearing up for a fight. After a brief scuffle, Rousey clamped on an armbar and Jax couldn't escape.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C-
Analysis
Jax was too smiley for this scene and some of her lines didn't make sense. She claimed that slaps were illegal in UFC which is just baffling.
Rousey's mic performances remain uneven. She follows awkward moments with rousing ones.
Overall, there was little tension. The segment dragged at points. Hopefully, the match is more of a success.
Curt Hawkins vs. No Way Jose
- "I don't think Curt Hawkins is going to show up on SportsCenter any time soon."—Graves.
Curt Hawkins looked to end his 200-match losing streak.
He disguised himself as member of No Way Jose's conga line and tried to ambush his opponent. Jose, though, responded with a right hand and pinned Hawkins.
Result
No Way Jose wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
After neglecting the story of Hawkins' failures for a long while, Raw is again spotlighting its biggest loser. This angle is a smart way to hand out wins to other Superstars and give the show something fresh.
Creativity like this is key to what's ahead for Hawkins.
Sami Zayn's Obstacle Course
- "I come in at an efficient 215 pounds."—Zayn.
- Zayn swings from a rope while grinning.
Sami Zayn set out an obstacle course complete with truck tire and monkey bars. His mindset was that if Lashley was really in the army, he would beat him racing through it.
Per the result of a coin toss, Lashley went first. Zayn attacked the powerhouse moments after he finished.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D
Analysis
Lashley looked impressive as WWE looked to show off his physical gifts.
The lead-up to that moment was painful, though. The crowd was flat through much of it. The feud has been a mess for Zayn.
It feels like the company is testing how well he can do with the worst scripts and angles to work with. Nobody could succeed with this stuff.
Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens
- "I could probably beat him, but it would probably be very taxing."—Owens.
- Owens gives Balor a bowl of olives as a peace offering.
- Strowman slams Owens off the LED screen.
- Owens hits a Frog Splash off a ladder.
- Strowman shoulder blocks all three opponents outside the ring.
- "I'm sorry! I'm sorry!"—Owens to Strowman.
Backstage, Owens tried to make peace with Finn Balor. He wanted to form an alliance against Strowman. KO also tried to recruit Roode.
Once the bell rang, Balor, Owens and Roode teamed up on Strowman. The Monster Among Men dominated regardless.
KO retreated from a charging Strowman. The big man caught him and began to throw right hands to lay out everyone.
Balor and Roode used a ladder to even the odds, cracking it against Strowman's side. With Owen's help, Strowman was out of commission for a spell. That left Roode and Balor able to focus on each other.
When Strowman recovered, he wiped out the competition.
His opponents' alliance fell apart. Chaos followed and Strowman was able to survive it all. He powerslammed Owens onto a ladder for the win.
Result
Strowman wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
This is what the Money in the Bank ladder match should aspire to be. It was a hectic, intense showdown where every competitor had their moment. Strowman came off as inhuman and unstoppable. Owens was cunning; Balor was fearless.
The match leaves the audience wondering how anyone can beat Strowman on Sunday. That's the logical story to build this bout around.
Someone is going to have to deep into their bag of tricks to keep The Monster Among Men at bay.