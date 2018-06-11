WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 11

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw delivered a hit-and-miss go-home show ahead of Money in the Bank.

The Superstars set to collide in ladder matches on Sunday's pay-per-view shone in Little Rock, Arkansas. Ember Moon, Sasha Banks and the Raw women were electric. The battle to keep Braun Strowman down was a thrilling precursor to the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Not every bout benefited from that kind of build, however.

Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax's sit-down meeting limped along. Sami Zayn's latest confrontation with Bobby Lashley was embarrassing to watch.

Monday's Raw, as the show has been for much of the year, was all over the place, following flops with successes, cringe-worthy stories with home runs. For a look at what went down on Monday night, the good, bad and in between, read on for a breakdown of the final episode before Money in the Bank.