WWE Money in the Bank 2018: Predictions for Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Stars

WWE Money in the Bank 2018: Predictions for Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and StarsJune 11, 2018
WWE swings back into pay-per-view mode this Sunday with the return of Money in the Bank and, as expected, there is plenty to get excited about.
The company has loaded up the card for what is typically one of the most entertaining shows of the entire year, headlined by the two Money in the Bank matches themselves.
But away from the battles for the briefcases, many of WWE's big names are in action too.
With AJ Styles putting the WWE Championship on the line against nemesis Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns taking a new direction and Ronda Rousey's first WWE bout as a singles competitor, there are talking points aplenty.
Here's some early predictions for the big names on display this weekend.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal is certainly one of the stranger feuds WWE has thrown together so far this year—but it has the potential to be interesting on a number of levels.
First of all, the fan feeling for both men is low to say the least—so it will be fascinating to see how the crowd react to both Reigns and Mahal.
Next, it's a vital feud for both guys for differing reasons. Mahal needs a high-profile rivalry to solidify himself on Raw's mid-card, so going up against Reigns will be huge for him.
But Reigns needs momentum, and he needs it fast. If a return to the Universal Championship picture is on the cards when Brock Lesnar returns to TV, Reigns needs to have racked some wins up.
And that's why the smart money this Sunday is for Roman winning at Money in the Bank.
There's perhaps a feeling that Ronda Rousey's elevation to the Raw Women's Championship title picture has come too soon.
After all, she's only been wth the company for a matter of weeks in terms of actively competing in the ring—but on the same token, her star power probably meant a push so quickly was somewhat inevitable.
This weekend, Rousey goes in search of her first title run in WWE in only her second match: and first as a singles competitor.
The challenge Nia Jax will pose is credible to say the least, but there's also the possibility of outside interference playing a part in Ronda's big night, too.
With the women's Money in the Bank match taking place earlier in the night, could WWE realistically pull a swerve and force a cash-in on the same night?
It would be a way of protecting Rousey, after all.
Expect Ronda to come up short on this occasion but, as mentioned, to be looked after in terms of not taking a clean loss so early in her WWE career.
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
The most stacked Money in the Bank match in history in terms of star power? Perhaps.
Whatever happens on Sunday night, there are going to be a number of big names who come up short—and on the other side of the fence, there will be a very credible threat to the company's two major champions holding a briefcase in their possession.
But who are the frontrunners for victory?
The top of the list should be Braun Strowman. Since turning face, Strowman's momentum has continued to grow and grow, and he's well overdue a prolonged run in Raw's main event scene.
Speaking of guys who deserve a major push, Samoa Joe feels like SmackDown's leading contender. He continues to light up Tuesday nights no matter what he's doing—the mere prospect of the WWE champion looking over his shoulder fearing an attack from Joe would make for great TV.
Finn Balor's road to redemption, having never lost the Universal Championship, also makes him the leading contender.
But after a thoroughly entertaining battle for the briefcase, bank on The Monster Among Men to be the one standing tall. It's hard to argue he doesn't deserve it.
AJ Styles
The WWE Championship has been wrapped around the waist of AJ Styles for over six months now—but that may be about to change this weekend.
Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura's feud has the potential to go on beyond Money in the Bank, such has been the success of Nakamura's heel turn at WrestleMania 34.
But eventually, you feel like The King of Strong Style is going to get one over on his nemesis and claim the company's biggest prize.
This weekend feels like the right time.
It injects fresh life into the feud if WWE is intent on keeping it going until, say, SummerSlam. It then makes Styles the hunter rather than the hunted, and gives fans a chance to see Nakamura go forward as champion.
Make no mistake about it, their bout on Sunday is likely to steal the show. But by the end, Styles' time as champion could well be over.