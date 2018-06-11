WWE Money in the Bank 2018: Predictions for Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Stars

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE swings back into pay-per-view mode this Sunday with the return of Money in the Bank and, as expected, there is plenty to get excited about.

The company has loaded up the card for what is typically one of the most entertaining shows of the entire year, headlined by the two Money in the Bank matches themselves.

But away from the battles for the briefcases, many of WWE's big names are in action too.

With AJ Styles putting the WWE Championship on the line against nemesis Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns taking a new direction and Ronda Rousey's first WWE bout as a singles competitor, there are talking points aplenty.

Here's some early predictions for the big names on display this weekend.