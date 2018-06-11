Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly 'Angry' at 'Derisory' Real Madrid Contract Offer

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be "very angry" and "absolutely disgusted" with what he deems to be a "derisory" contract offer from Real Madrid.

That's according to Marca's Jesus Sanchez, who added Ronaldo is "more upset than ever" in the Spanish capital because the club's most recent offer to him was not significantly better than the one he received at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Both campaigns ended with a UEFA Champions League title for Real, and Ronaldo played a key role in both trophies, scoring a combined total of 27 goals in Europe's premier competition over the two seasons.

After winning it this year, Ronaldo quickly hinted at an exit from the club before backtracking slightly, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

The saga continued as Madrid celebrated their success the following day, and the forward seemed to confirm he would stay, per the Guardian's Sid Lowe:

Lowe isn't the only one fed up of Ronaldo's back-and-forth:

According to Sanchez, the 33-year-old views the latest contract offer as an "invitation to leave" in order to free up space for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, and Real's admiration of the Brazilian has given Ronaldo further cause to feel "very upset."

If that is the case, the talisman is not showing it while on international duty with Portugal at the World Cup.

Per Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell, Portugal team-mate Manuel Fernandes said: "I have nothing negative to say about Cristiano, he looks focused and doesn't look at all worried about his future."

Given everything Ronaldo has achieved in Madrid and what he is still contributing—he notched 44 goals in all competitions last season—it's understandable he wants to feel valued there, and he likely wants parity with Neymar and Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who receive higher wages than him.

However, he still has three years remaining on a deal signed in 2016 worth £365,000 per week, and even if they have not been sizeable upgrades, it seems he has now been offered two improved contracts since.

Despite the sensational numbers Ronaldo produces each season, his value will continue to decrease with each passing year as he gets older, and there's nothing he can do to change that.

What's more, he may struggle to find anyone prepared to pay the salary he wants at his age, so leaving Real may not be the answer if that is one of the biggest sources of his displeasure.