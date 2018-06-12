Breakout Watch: MLB Disappointments Ready to Explode

1 of 5

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A 14th-round pick by the New York Yankees in 2013, Caleb Smith posted a 7.71 ERA in 18.2 innings for the Yanks last season.

This winter, New York shipped him to the Miami Marlins in a little-regarded trade for right-hander Michael King and $250,000 in international bonus pool money.

Through 13 starts with the Fish, Smith sports a 3.70 ERA and an eye-opening 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

He's also walked 30 in 65.2 innings. It's not time to anoint the almost-26-year-old an ace quite yet. He's showing signs, however, of being more of a pitcher than anyone expected.