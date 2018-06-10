Justify to Race Rest of Year After Winning Triple Crown at 2018 Belmont Stakes

Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

Justify will not rest on the laurels of his Triple Crown triumph.

Elliott Walden, WinStar Farm's CEO and racing manager, said Justify will continue racing for the remainder of 2018.

"We're looking forward to sharing him [with the public] more," Walden said, per Dan Wolken of USA Today. "He's now become a household name, and I'm looking forward to his next race just as much as you guys are."

