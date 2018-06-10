Justify to Race Rest of Year After Winning Triple Crown at 2018 Belmont Stakes

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2018

Justify (1), with jockey Mike Smith up, leads the pack as it approaches the first turn during the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

Justify will not rest on the laurels of his Triple Crown triumph.

Elliott Walden, WinStar Farm's CEO and racing manager, said Justify will continue racing for the remainder of 2018.

"We're looking forward to sharing him [with the public] more," Walden said, per Dan Wolken of USA Today. "He's now become a household name, and I'm looking forward to his next race just as much as you guys are."

    

