Triple Crown 2018: Examining Justify's Historic Success

Triple Crown 2018: Examining Justify's Historic SuccessJune 10, 2018
History was made on Saturday when Justify beat Gronkowski by 1 3⁄4 lengths to win the 2018 Belmont Stakes and become only the 13th horse to ever clinch the Triple Crown.
The three-year-old recorded one of the rarest feats in American flat racing in just the sixth race of his career, looking as confident at Belmont Park as he did in his Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes victories, via NBC:
NBC Sports @NBCSports
The dream is now a reality! Justify has won the #TripleCrown! https://t.co/I3Tn4pBM1M
As was the blueprint to success in those outings, Justify's once again got out ahead of his competition early in Elmont, New York and made full use of his No. 1 post position, essentially leading from start to finish en route to the crown.
Trainer Bob Baffert has now completed the Triple Crown for the second time in three years and joins rare company in doing so, per broadcaster Angelo Di Carlo:
Angelo Di Carlo @angdicarlo
Justify wins the 150th Belmont Stakes! Justify just the 13th horse to ever win the Triple Crown! Bob Baffert (won with American Pharoah in 2015) just the 2nd trainer to ever win the Triple Crown twice! At 52, Mike Smith is the oldest jockey to ever win the triple crown. https://t.co/RVba7por74
In-form Justify was always going to be difficult to stop coming to Elmont, but any hopes the other nine runners had of keeping him from the Triple Crown appeared to fizzle after he drew a favourable post at the rail.
After outlasting the early competition provided by the second of Baffert's entrants, Restoring Hope, jockey Mike Smith steered an almost faultless ride and won in two minutes, 28.18 seconds.
That was the fastest Belmont Stakes time since American Pharoah gave Baffert his first Triple Crown success in 2015, when he finished in two minutes, 26.65 seconds.
The result is all his trainer camp will care about, regardless of how it came to be, although ESPN's Darren Rovell juxtaposed what was eventually a rather slim win for Justify against the record-fastest run of legend Secretariat:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
How insane was Secretariat’s Belmont 45 years ago today? The horse would have beaten Justify (based on time) by 25 LENGTHS. https://t.co/6gTIOr10nQ
But judging the undefeated Justify based on how he sizes up to former greats would be unfair, particularly as it doesn't seem to have affected his value.
Reuters reported how, following Saturday's Triple Crown confirmation, Coolmore stables purchased Justify's breeding rights for a cool $60 million to go along with the $15 purse he's said to have raked in at Belmont Park.
He may have missed out on matching Secretariat in terms of Saturday's display, but Justify has trumped all that came before him as a result of the lucrative deal:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Bonus pushes Justify to biggest breeding rights deal in horse racing history. A horse that hadn’t raced 112 days ago is now worth $75 million https://t.co/pNbgsPw1Mw
It's to be expected after Justify's dominant run took him to six wins from six starts, and both Baffert and Smith were eager to laud the quality of his rare talent, via ESPN:
Smith enjoyed an almost perfect ride and was able to keep those trailing him at bay, but it says a lot about Justify that Belmont's field of 10 was also the largest ever to produce a Triple Crown champion.
So while his ruthless streak may not size up to certain Triple Crown winners of the past, Justify has proved a unique asset in his own right and now faces a different career path in light of joining a most elite club on Saturday.
Don't Take Justify's Greatness for Granted