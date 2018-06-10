2018 NBA Draft News: Anfernee Simons to Work out for Knicks, Cavs and More Teams

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Anfernee Simons has scheduled workouts with the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers as he continues to try to boost his stock in advance of the NBA draft on June 21.

According to the Orlando Sentinel's Josh Robbins, Simons confirmed Saturday that he will meet with the Knicks and Cavs in addition to the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks. The 19-year-old, who worked out for the Orlando Magic on Saturday, has also met with the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz.

Simons, a 5-star shooting guard in the class of 2018, initially committed to Louisville but decommitted after the program was ensnared in the FBI's probe into corruption and bribery in college basketball.

He proceeded to spend a post-graduate year at IMG Academy and was able to declare for the NBA draft since he was a full year removed from his high school graduation.

Now, he's trying to solidify himself as a first-round prospect.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Simons listed at No. 31 overall on his big board and considers him "an upside gamble in the No. 25-35 range for his athleticism and scoring potential."

Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports.com.