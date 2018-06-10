Dana White on CM Punk's UFC Career: 'I Think He Should Call It a Wrap'

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC boss Dana White said he believes CM Punk should call time on his career after his most recent loss.

At UFC 225 on Saturday, the former WWE star took his record in professional MMA to 0-2 after Mike Jackson beat him via a lopsided unanimous decision.

Afterward, White was asked about whether he thinks Punk should compete again.

"It probably should be a wrap," he admitted. "The guy is 39 years old. I love the guy. He's the nicest guy in the world. We gave him two shots, and he had a lot of heart tonight in this fight. And I think he should call it a wrap."

Mike Stobe/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Punk's second appearance in the UFC did at least last longer than his first. In September 2016, he made his debut against Mickey Gall and was submitted after two minutes and 14 seconds.

Punk also managed to land a couple of clean punches on his opponent on Saturday before Jackson took over:

In the end, all judges scored the bout 30-26. Punk, who was left battered and bloodied by the end of the three rounds, had been taken to hospital following the loss, per BT Sport UFC.

Prior to the fight, Punk had said he would seek to continue in MMA regardless of the outcome.

For White, there's also a decision to be made, as the interest in Punk after a couple of disappointing fights will start to wane. MMA Fighting's Dave Doyle doesn't think the added interest Punk brings is enough to offset his poor displays:

The fighter rose to fame after a spell in the WWE, although he's not been involved in the promotion since 2014. He won the WWE Championship twice and was the WWE World Heavyweight Championship winner on three occasions.

Punk was recently found not liable in a civil lawsuit filed against him by WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann. The latter had accused Punk of defaming him on a podcast in 2014.