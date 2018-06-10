Belmont Stakes Results 2018: Finishing Times, Payouts, Triple Crown Highlights

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

When Justify won the Kentucky Derby in May, it was clear that Bob Baffert's colt was a special horse. Few would've anticipated him winning the Triple Crown at Belmont on Saturday, though.

Al Elmont Park the winner of the Derby and the Preakness Stakes added the Belmont Stakes to his haul of prizes with a supreme performance, leaving the rest of the field unable to match him from the early stages.

The win made Justify just the 13th horse in history to win the trio of thoroughbred racing showpieces and the first since 2015, when Baffert trained American Pharoah to the illustrious treble.

Here's a recap of some of the key details from race day, including the finishing times, the payouts and a look at some of the best moments from a historic victory.

2018 Belmont Stakes Results (via NBC Broadcast)

Horse—Distance Behind (Post, Jockey, Trainer)

1. Justify (1, Mike Smith, Bob Baffert) Payout: $800,000

2. Gronkowski—1 ¾ lengths (6, Jose Ortiz, Chad Brown) Payout: $280,000

3. Hofburg—3 ½ lengths (4, Irad Ortiz, William Mott) Payout: $150,000

Sports journalist Eric Crawford relayed the finishing order in full, including the winning time of the eventual champion:

Justify Proves his Class

Given what was on the line here and the effort that had been expended by Justify in winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, so many were expecting a dramatic finish to the Belmont Stakes.

Instead, Justify was able to produce a serene display, with his jockey Mike E. Smith allowing the favourite to dictate his own pace and turn for home in the lead. From there, as we can see courtesy of the Kentucky Derby Twitter account, there was always only going to be one winner:

It was the mark of a true champion in what was a much more competitive field than the one Justify had encountered at Pimlico in the Preakness.

It was also a measure of how well Justify has been trained in the buildup to this trio of races and managed throughout the course of them. In the case of Baffert, it's no fluke either, as he's now watched two of his horses in the last four seasons complete this triumvirate of iconic wins.

The Churchill Downs announcer Travis Stone paid tribute to the work done by Baffert in recent seasons:

As noted by ESPN Stats & Info, only one other person has been able to train two Triple Crown champions in the history of the sport:

Baffert commented on the aura the horse has about him and even suggested rivals in the stables feel it too.

"I'll never forget it," he said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. "When I unloaded him the other day, those horses in that barn went nuts when they saw him. I've never seen anything like that. They just knew his presence. There was something about him."

While the winning time of two minutes and 28.21 seconds was more than good enough for Justify to win this one comfortably, as noted by broadcaster Don Harris, it wasn't one of the quickest Belmont wins ever:

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

However, per Crawford, the times accumulated by Justify overall make him one of the best Triple Crown champions:

Little of that will matter to those associated with the horse, though, as winning a Triple Crown in any circumstances is still an extraordinary feat.

Justify overcame numerous challenges—he started on the rail on Saturday—different terrains and some serious competition to secure the three victories. He's more than earned his place in the pantheon of great horses.