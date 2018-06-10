Report: Justify's Breeding Rights Are Record $75M After Winning Triple Crown

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Following a win at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday to capture horse racing's Triple Crown, Justify's value has skyrocketed.

Per ESPN's Darren Rovell, Justify's primary owners at WinStar Farm, China Horse Club & SF Racing sold his breeding rights fee to Coolmore for $60 million.

Combining that total with the $15 million for winning the Triple Crown, Justify's $75 million deal is the richest in racing history.

Fusaichi Pegasus, who won the Kentucky Derby in 2000, held the previous mark of $70 million.

Justify became the 13th horse in history to win the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. The three-year-old has won each of his six career races, all coming in 2018.