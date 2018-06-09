Ronda Rousey on Being Inducted into UFC Hall of Fame: 'This Is an Immense Honor'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Ronda Rousey will take her place with the legends of UFC next month when she's inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Per Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times, Rousey will go into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony on July 5 at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

"This is an immense honor, to not only take part in bringing women to the forefront of this sport, but now the UFC Hall of Fame," Rousey said statement. "May I be the first of many."

Rousey was instrumental in bringing a women's division to UFC. She was the first female competitor to sign with the promotion in November 2012.

"She's a real fighter and she's very talented," UFC President Dana White said at the time of Rousey's signing. "She has the credentials, the pedigree; I mean everything. I think she has that 'it' factor. I think she's going to be a big superstar.

Rousey became one of the biggest stars in the history of the sport. She was the first UFC women's bantamweight champion, first woman to main-event a pay-per-view (UFC 157 vs. Liz Carmouche) and is one of three fighters in UFC history (Brock Lesnar, Conor McGregor) to headline multiple shows that did at least 1 million buys on pay-per-view, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports (h/t MMAPayout).

While Rousey has yet to retire officially from mixed martial arts, she is currently signed to WWE after making her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 in April. The 31-year-old went 12-2 in her MMA career with all of her wins coming either via knockout or submission.