Twitter Reacts to Braun Strowman's Wild Win, More WWE Money in the Bank Results

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 was always going to be a huge show coming out of the Allstate Arena. Multiple wrestlers would see their careers change, as one man and one woman would capture the Money in the Bank briefcase, almost guaranteeing a future world championship.

On top of that, the pay-per-view was packed, with the lower card including Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns alongside multiple title matches, including Ronda Rousey in her very first singles match. Fans were buzzing before the event even started.

The show brought many surprises along the way, certainly living up to its new status among the company's biggest shows. However, it was also a contentious night filled with results that caused divergent reactions from fans.

From the dominant showing of Braun Strowman in the main event to The Baddest Woman on the Planet cementing her status in the company, there was certainly much for fans to discuss Sunday night.

Strowman Dominates the Field to Finally Set Up a Win over Brock Lesnar

The men's Money in the Bank ladder match set up a plethora of exciting possibilities. The field was stacked with interesting talent who could have made the most of holding the briefcase. However, despite his popularity, Strowman was not the favorite going in.

He had almost seemed too dominant to capture the briefcase. Like many big men before him, he was seen more as an obstacle for the rest of the stars to overcome so that Samoa Joe or The Miz could take the win.

Unfortunately for the field, no one could overcome that obstacle, which led to a fun if one-dimensional main event ladder match. The shock from fans at this result was clear in the immediate reactions (warning: some of the following tweets contain NSFW language):

Many quickly began to question what Strowman would do with the case. He certainly does not need the typical cash-in, especially given how difficult it would be to cheat Brock Lesnar out of the title when he is never around. The ideas were certainly fun to explore:

The match itself was fun enough but certainly not among the absolute highlights of the show. Strowman himself was the one to define the other moments of the contest, in particular throwing Kevin Owens to his doom:

In the end, The Monster Among Men made the main event his crowning moment. Now, the hope is that he can turn this into a championship victory. After spending multiple WrestleManias on the sidelines, he deserves this chance to shine.

Rousey Proves She Deserves Her Place in WWE Before Alexa Bliss Steals the Spotlight



The stakes were massive going into Rousey's first-ever singles match. Her title match with Nia Jax was a huge test of the former UFC star's ability early in her development. It was almost a shock to find just how good Rousey already is.

The athletic performer was always going to be good eventually, but her instincts and quickly growing move set were on full display. WWE analysts were clear and effusive with their praise for the work of Rousey:

In this match, Rousey didn't look inexperienced at any point. More importantly, she came off as a star, knowing exactly how to keep the tension and excitement high. She certainly looked ready for that spotlight.

Serious credit also has to be given to Jax, who was a perfect foil for Rousey in this match. She showed quickly that she had great chemistry with The Baddest Woman on the Planet and played the job of ring general well throughout.

Praise luckily was given to both stars for a match that proved they deserve to remain near the top of the women's division for a long time to come:

That excitement was tempered by a surprise cash-in by Little Miss Bliss, who won the Money in the Bank contract earlier in the night. Her win solidified a night of Bliss taking a major spot once more in Raw's women's division, which fans were not on board with.

The frustration with this decision actually started earlier in the night when Bliss first won the briefcase only to be accentuated by her immediate successful cash-in.

Bliss Cheats Becky Lynch to Take the Women's MITB Briefcase



The women's Money in the Bank ladder match may not have closed the night, but it was a certain show-stealer that more than matched up to the later men's ladder match. It was a high-octane, fast-paced brawl that was reminiscent of early Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Many came out to praise the contest, including women's wrestlers of the past. One particularly powerful response to the match came from WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze:

It was also important to note that this was a marked improvement on the first women's Money in the Bank match, which was a disappointment for its presentation, match time and result. Several fans called this the contest we should have gotten the first time around:

However, while the result was not as controversial this time around, Bliss' win did still cause frustration for fans. The multiple-time women's champion has already cemented her name as one of WWE's elite female stars with her success.

Because of this, her win felt unnecessary. She basically can get any title match she wants at any time given her former success. The briefcase generally goes to those who need a boost in status. Fans and analysts alike called out the favoritism:

Perhaps what put more salt in the wound, though, was another disappointing near-victory for Lynch. For the third time in three outings, The Irish Lasskicker has been the last woman knocked down by the eventual winner, setting up a depressing and unrewarded narrative.

Becky Balboa has been on a long underdog run, putting on great performances without reward. While most did not expect Lynch to win, her getting so close again frustrated fans:

This match clearly got fans invested because of its quality, and its result ultimately sets up interesting stories for the future that we can only hope are eventually paid off. As Lynch herself put it:

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura Finally Have Their Classic



There was serious excitement for Styles vs. Nakamura before their first battle at WrestleMania 34. However, the match disappointed many. It was not quite the "dream match" that WWE built it up to be.

Luckily, Money in the Bank may have finally given us that very match. In a physical and brutal bout that rivaled even the classic put on last night at NXT TakeOver by Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, The Phenomenal One and The Artist gave us all a show.

On a night that SmackDown did not have much success, general manager Paige was the first of many to heap praise on this bout, including one star who missed the show, Matt Hardy:

Even if there were some concerns after their first bout landed a bit flat, the ending of this rivalry has once more solidified how important Styles is to the company. He continues to put on absolute showstoppers with this latest a true classic that further cements his legacy:

The rivalry could have gotten a better showcase over the last few months, and it is a shame that Nakamura will now fall down the rungs a bit in WWE. However, what we got from the pair is something to be celebrated.

Reigns Gets Nothing From Chicago but Hatred



A match between Reigns and Jinder Mahal was never going to be easy to sell to a Chicago crowd, and it was clear from the opening bell that the audience was not going to give it a chance. This clash was booed until it was ignored.

While it was a better match than Reigns' last few major clashes, it had even less interest from the crowd. Reigns and Mahal went all out and showed some solid chemistry, but it did not matter. They were in an impossible situation with poor booking by WWE.

Fans had this clash penciled in as the worst on the card from the start. The response on Twitter was perhaps even less kind than what they got from the live crowd:

Some major former and current WWE performers spoke up on the response, turning this into a discussion on crowd reactions. Referee Charles Robinson, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, talked down this aggressive response to a solid match:

Ultimately, this has to be on WWE and Reigns for not evolving with the reaction. Fans have done this before, even if they are more independent than they have ever been. Insulting and threatening the crowds won't change the problem.

This is an eccentric crowd that is hard to manage. Many worried that CM Punk chants would dominate the show once again, but instead, the crowd gave us an interesting moment all its own in response to the popular Elias:

WWE isn't failing in getting everyone over. This crowd will invest in talent over time when they stand out. The Big Dog, though, will never change perceptions from this role, which was proved once again Sunday.

James Ellsworth Returns on the Night of His Controversy



In a moment that was not totally unexpected, Ellsworth made a big return to help Carmella once again. This was the same night he originally took down the Money in the Bank briefcase for The Princess of Staten Island.

Responses to the return of The Chinless Wonder were certainly mixed, as he had an odd influence on the SmackDown Women's Championship match. His appearance, disguised in Asuka's attire, was bizarre, to say the least:

One man who gave it a ringing endorsement was Zack Ryder. His response felt quite apt for a contentious, exciting and wild night of wrestling:

Ultimately, it was a defining moment of a night that the women of WWE dominated. Ellsworth returns to Carmella's side to make sure she remains an enduring part of SmackDown for months to come.

If nothing else, this year's Money in the Bank got people talking, and the discussion will rage on for days and even weeks to come. WWE certainly made sure this four-hour event was not forgotten.