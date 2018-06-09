Former Champ Stunned with Nasty Knee KO in 53 Seconds at UFC 225

Rashad Evans was looking to recapture a little magic in Chicago at UFC 225 on Saturday, but rising light heavyweight Anthony Smith put a stop to those thoughts in 53 seconds.

Evans had Smith pressed against the fence, but one knee put the former light heavyweight king down and out.

Smith used his right elbow to create space and frame Evans' head. The knee connected flush, and the latter's lights turned out. The referee jumped in to save Evans, but not before one more strike made it through. It was the fifth loss in a row for the former champ.

In the post-fight interview in the cage, Smith called out Sam Alvey for the upcoming UFC Fight Night 135 on August 25 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Both men are coming off big victories, and a matchup could set the winner up for big things in a thin division.



Smith's statement win over an Octagon legend will send his stock soaring like the summer temperature.

