UFC 225 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

1 of 8

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The main event was an outstanding fight. After five rounds, Whittaker and Romero were bloodied and almost semiconscious in the cage. They both looked like losers, but that's when you most wish they could each be winners.

Whittaker retained his middleweight belt with a split-decision victory. But it did not come easy.

"He hits like a truck. I know he looks weak," Whittaker joked with broadcaster Joe Rogan in the cage after the fight. "He packs some power. He caught me in the fourth and the fifth, and I just came back. I was just trying to survive. ... I hit him a lot. I thought I controlled three of the five rounds, but it was anybody's guess."

The bout started slow but came on like a freight train.

After a feeling-out first round, Whittaker began to pump his jab. Romero had his hands high, but the jab found its way through. Down the stretch of the second frame, a jab seemed to catch Romero in precisely the wrong place, and almost instantly his right eye was puffy and closing fast.

The third round was one of 2018's best.

With one eye swollen shut and his cardio pipeline not far behind it, Romero landed a huge right hand on Whittaker's jaw. The champ hit the ground. Summoning the dregs of his energy, Romero charged after him, wildly raining punches and anything else he could think to throw. But Whittaker showed the toughness he displayed in their first match when he injured his knee.

The champ held his ground and fired back, trying a takedown to slow the action and eventually landing heavy step-in elbows that gave Romero something to think about.

Over the final two rounds, Whittaker stopped using his right hand, instead using the left and throwing more kicks, particularly to Romero's legs. Whittaker told Rogan he fractured it in the third and said it was "numb up to my elbow." These were two wounded MMA warriors by the end of the fight.

In the fifth, Romero rocked Whittaker again. With this corner beseeching him to find a way to finish the bout, Romero was on top of a turtled Romero and pounding. But Whittaker held on, pushing his head under the kneeling Romero's legs to shield himself. He took heavy knees and punches later but staggered to his feet and staved off the big shots on what looked to be sheer instinct. Romero, meanwhile, was gassed and appeared to be almost confused about what to do or how to end the fight.

Ultimately, Whittaker held on for the close win, but it may have been a pyrrhic victory for the Australian. He understated the damage he'd received after but still made it clear the war had taken a toll.

"I'm going to let my body heal," Whittaker told Rogan when asked about a third Romero fight. "I'm going to get myself right, talk to the team and see where the journey takes us."

With this fight, the first bout and some troubling health concerns in between, Whittaker has earned rest. Here's hoping for all our sakes he can return to 100 percent and head back to the UFC to make more magic.