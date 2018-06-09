Stephen Strasburg MRI on Shoulder Injury Shows No Structural Damage; Will Hit DL

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park on June 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has been diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation following an MRI on Saturday and will be placed on the 10-day disabled list, according to MASN's Dan Kolko

Strasburg was forced to leave Friday's start against the San Francisco Giants after two innings because of the shoulder injury. 

Prior to hitting the shelf, Strasburg was 6-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He's also logged 10.6 strikeouts and 7.7 hits allowed per nine innings through 13 starts. 

If there's good news for the Nationals, it's Strasburg avoided structural damage. The issue is they were already short-handed with Jeremy Hellickson on the disabled list because of a right hamstring strain. 

In the meantime, Max Scherzer, Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark will comprise the top arms in Washington's rotation. 

Related

    Bryce Hits 19th Homer in Nationals' Win Over Giants

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Bryce Hits 19th Homer in Nationals' Win Over Giants

    The Washington Times http://www.washingtontimes.com
    via The Washington Times

    Yanks Place Tanaka (Hamstrings) on 10-Day DL

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yanks Place Tanaka (Hamstrings) on 10-Day DL

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Trade Fixes That Should Happen ASAP

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Trade Fixes That Should Happen ASAP

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Strasburg Leaves with Injury, Giants Beat Nats 9-5

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Strasburg Leaves with Injury, Giants Beat Nats 9-5

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com