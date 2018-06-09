Stephen Strasburg MRI on Shoulder Injury Shows No Structural Damage; Will Hit DL

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has been diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation following an MRI on Saturday and will be placed on the 10-day disabled list, according to MASN's Dan Kolko.

Strasburg was forced to leave Friday's start against the San Francisco Giants after two innings because of the shoulder injury.

Prior to hitting the shelf, Strasburg was 6-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He's also logged 10.6 strikeouts and 7.7 hits allowed per nine innings through 13 starts.

If there's good news for the Nationals, it's Strasburg avoided structural damage. The issue is they were already short-handed with Jeremy Hellickson on the disabled list because of a right hamstring strain.

In the meantime, Max Scherzer, Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark will comprise the top arms in Washington's rotation.