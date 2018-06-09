NBA Live 19 Release Date Announced; Joel Embiid Featured in Trailer

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the second half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Miami. The 76ers won 128-108. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

During the EA Play press conference at E3 on Saturday, EA Sports revealed the first trailer for NBA Live 19.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was one of several current NBA stars featured in the trailer, along with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George and guard Russell Westbrook, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry:

The trailer featured a streetball setting, and Hall of Famer and Sixers legend Allen Iverson had a key role.

The trailer began with a player donning a jersey that says "The One," which suggests that NBA Live 19 will expand upon the popular career mode that debuted in NBA Live 18.

EA Sports announced that the game will be available Sept. 7.

